Staudt’s Rising Stars: Emma Lacy

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Our newest Rising Star is Emma Lacy from Delta Township.

Emma is a six-year-old soccer player. Her team went undefeated in league play last year, and she’s gearing up for another run this fall.

We wish the best of luck to Emma!

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

