Advertisement

In My View: New AD needs to hold struggling coaches accountable

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new MSU athletic director in my view has got to hold a number of struggling coaches more accountable in the non revenue sports, many of whom have been non competitive for years.

If MSU is going to fund these teams their coaches need more support somehow for more success. Many of these sports have been big losers for years; Why continue them if they are non competitive?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Apartment fire this morning in East Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
LPD looking for family of lost child
Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns

Latest News

In My View: Hiring team should consult Izzo
In My View: Bill Beekman changing jobs at MSU
In My View: MSU has much to achieve in the weeks before the opening game
In My View: Lansing’s Bryn Forbes continues to amaze