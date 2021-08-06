In My View: New AD needs to hold struggling coaches accountable

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new MSU athletic director in my view has got to hold a number of struggling coaches more accountable in the non revenue sports, many of whom have been non competitive for years.

If MSU is going to fund these teams their coaches need more support somehow for more success. Many of these sports have been big losers for years; Why continue them if they are non competitive?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.