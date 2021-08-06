Advertisement

In My View: Hiring team should consult Izzo

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not surprised Bill Beekman is out as Michigan State athletic director, a move that’s been rumored for weeks. MSU has hired a search firm to find a new athletic director.

Be careful MSU.

The search firm better consult with Tom Izzo, the one MSU icon the school cannot afford to lose because he doesn’t relate to the athletic director. I’d get whoever Izzo approves of hiring.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
LPD looking for family of lost child
Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child

Latest News

In My View: Bill Beekman changing jobs at MSU
In My View: MSU has much to achieve in the weeks before the opening game
In My View: Lansing’s Bryn Forbes continues to amaze
In My View: How would the lions be faring under Caldwell?