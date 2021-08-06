In My View: Hiring team should consult Izzo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not surprised Bill Beekman is out as Michigan State athletic director, a move that’s been rumored for weeks. MSU has hired a search firm to find a new athletic director.

Be careful MSU.

The search firm better consult with Tom Izzo, the one MSU icon the school cannot afford to lose because he doesn’t relate to the athletic director. I’d get whoever Izzo approves of hiring.

