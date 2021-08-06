Advertisement

In My View: Bill Beekman changing jobs at MSU

(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not surprised Bill Beekman is out as Michigan State athletic director. It’s been rumored for weeks.

Too many issues cropped up, but it would have been a tough three years for anyone because of COVID alone.

A national search firm has been hired to lead the search for a new athletic director. The next steps in the search process will be announced soon.

In the meantime, Beekman will continue to lead the athletics department until a new athletic director is in place.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
Ralph and Brook street fire
UPDATE: Occupant in fatal house fire has been identified
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
The Lansing Police Department has identified a suspect with regard to recent business burglaries
A Michigan sheriff made a controversial Facebook post talking about starting a posse of...
Barry Co. Sheriff makes Facebook post about creating a posse
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines

Latest News

In My View: MSU has much to achieve in the weeks before the opening game
In My View: Lansing’s Bryn Forbes continues to amaze
In My View: How would the lions be faring under Caldwell?
In My View: High school football starting soon