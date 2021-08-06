In My View: Bill Beekman changing jobs at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Not surprised Bill Beekman is out as Michigan State athletic director. It’s been rumored for weeks.

Too many issues cropped up, but it would have been a tough three years for anyone because of COVID alone.

A national search firm has been hired to lead the search for a new athletic director. The next steps in the search process will be announced soon.

In the meantime, Beekman will continue to lead the athletics department until a new athletic director is in place.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.