Michigan partners with Dollar General and SnapNurse to offer COVID vaccine clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning today, select Dollar General stores across the state are hosting COVID-19 clinics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccines will be administered by SnapNurse, a tech-enabled health care staffing platform. Specific locations and dates of available vaccines are listed below.

“We’ve made significant progress vaccinating more Michigan residents, and we recognize the importance of helping to overcome challenges to vaccination,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission.

As of today, more than 5.16 million Michigander age 16 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data.

“Dollar General’s footprint in the state of Michigan provides an opportunity to reach residents in rural and metropolitan communities alike with local access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kelly Blankenship, Dollar General’s vice president of store operations.

