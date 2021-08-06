Advertisement

Michigan JazzFest returns to Lansing

By Jace Harper
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Music festivals are making a comeback this summer. One of those is taking place this weekend right in Lansing.

News 10 went to Old Town to check out the excitement surrounding JazzFest.

The energy from the musicians has been uplifting. According to Terry Terry, who organized the event, they’re hosting jazz artists from all over the world this weekend.

“They’re really excited,” Terry said. “I picked up Wycliffe Gordon from the airport and the band rehearsed last night. We had some people wondering in off of the street for that. So, I think tonight we’re going to kick it really good and it’s going to be a phenomenal weekend.”

As many are aware, many shows were cancelled last year due to COVID. So, JazzFest performers are ready and excited to kick off the dust.

According to Terry this festival normally attracts 4,000 to 5,000 people. He says this year they are hoping to get at least 2,000.

He says they will be working to socially distance participants and provide hand sanitizer to help them feel more comfortable.

There is also an option to watch online: To live stream Jazz Fest you can go to MichiganJazzFest.com.

