Advertisement

MHSAA fall practices to begin with common start date

The MHSAA sanctions high school athletics in Michigan.
The MHSAA sanctions high school athletics in Michigan. (WJRT)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - MHSAA announced today, that teams participating in all nine sports for the Michigan High School Athletic Association will be allowed to begin practice Monday, Aug. 9, and with a return to traditional schedules and MHSAA Tournament formats after COVID-19 resulted in various adjustments for the Fall 2020 season.

Postseason competition in cross country, football, golf, tennis and swimming & diving will revert to their customary formats this season, with all fall sports scheduled based on their traditional calendars other than beginning practice with a common start date for the first time.

There are no COVID-19-related state-ordered restrictions regarding school sports, for either athletes or spectators, from either the MHSAA or the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS).

County health departments and local school districts may institute restrictions for venues in their areas, and teams traveling to those schools and venues must follow local mandates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns
LPD looking for family of lost child
Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

Latest News

A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
Grand Valley State University will require masks for the fall semester
Ed Sheeran to headline NFL’s kickoff concert next month
Michigan partners with Dollar General and SnapNurse to offer COVID vaccine clinics
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Apartment fire this morning in East Lansing