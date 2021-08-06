Lawsuit claiming LPD negligence in prisoner death dismissed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A US Court of Appeals judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed police negligence caused the 2015 death of Christopher Phillips.

Phillips was in the custody of the Lansing Police Department (LPD) when he died of complications related to a drug overdose. The suit claimed that officers were negligent in their duty by leaving Phillips alone and without medical treatment when he was visibly unwell.

In April of 2015 Phillips, 39, was driving to pick up medication for his mother when he was pulled over for speeding. That traffic stop turned into an arrest when it was discovered that he was driving with a suspended license.

Officers described Phillips as “polite,” “cooperative,” and “respectful” throughout booking. Per jail policies police asked if Phillips had any health conditions or if he took medication. Phillips said that he took medication to treat epilepsy.

While Phillips was in his jail cell he collapsed to the ground. There were multiple occasions where officers admitted to observing him motionless on the ground but took no action. Eventually Phillips vomited, a further sign of internal distress.

Hours after he fell an officer bringing food to inmates took note of Phillips condition and called for medical services, though at that point Phillips had been motionless for some time.

EMS transported Phillips to a local hospital where he was officially pronounced dead. An autopsy concluded that Phillips most likely died of “multiple drug intoxication,” having ingested oxycodone, alprazolam, and pregabalin. His lungs were “very heavy, congested” from “aspiration of gastric contents,” which are “often described in drug intoxication deaths.”

While the department found its officers to be in violation of department policies during the incident, the judge did not find the case strong enough to take to court for a number of reasons.

In Michigan, to overcome governmental immunity, a plaintiff must prove that the defendant’s gross negligence was “‘the proximate cause[,]’[which] . . . means the one most immediate, efficient, and direct cause preceding an injury, not ‘a proximate cause.’”

The judge wrote, “It is undisputed that before his arrest, Phillips voluntarily ingested a toxic cocktail of drugs and then chose not to disclose that fact to jail staff at the time of his booking, when he was not exhibiting any overdose symptoms.”

“No reasonable jury could find that [officer negligence] was ‘the one most immediate, efficient, and direct cause’ preceding Phillips’s injuries,” the court concluded.

