Lansing man’s grave monument found after 146 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Peter Weller died at the age of 48, most remembered as a pioneer in Lansing who operated a restaurant along Grand River in an area then called, “Upper Town”.

Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries assisted in the process of getting Weller’s monument back. They said the monument went missing in 1875 when it was moved from the city’s Oak Park cemetery to mount hope cemetery in Lansing.

“Most likely it was just one of those unfortunate things that happens when you’re moving almost 2,000 bodies and the monuments and markers that go with them and something got lost in the transition,” said President of the Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries, Loretta Stanaway.

“Where it was for those intervening 146 years we really don’t know,” Stanaway said.

What they do know is an Okemos family had the marble monument at one point.

“The auctioneer who put it on his site said the family that had it couldn’t remember how they got it or when they got it, they were using it to make fudge,” Stanaway said.

From there it ended up on an online auction where a California man discovered it.

“It’s been over 6 months now and I came across it on a local auction house,” said Walter Anderson I’m really into genealogy and I saw this headstone, I figured let me just punch it in on my computer and see who this guy was.”

So the friends of the Lansing’s historic cemeteries reached out to the man running the auction to get the monument back. “He was very gracious and generous as soon as he knew the history and what was going on and it was an actual monument that did belong at a grave, [so] he pulled it from the website and said we’ll just donate it,” Stanaway said.

“I thought that was a fabulous thing, It’s really nice to try and get it connected back, I felt really good about it, this was an important person in the town,” Anderson said.

Stanaway said that there were no surviving family members, so they got permission from the city to put the monument back where it belongs.

The missing monument will be properly restored at Wellers gravesite on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition the monuments of Wellers other family members will be cleaned and restored including Wellers daughter’s headstone that was found broken and inches under the dirt at the gravesite.

