Of Huemann Interest: Expect big things from this young mid-Michigan golfer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many of you know how Tiger Woods started golfing at the age of two on his way to a miraculous career. Turns out we have a young golf prodigy in East Lansing who is off to quite a start in his golf career.

Drew Miller is turning heads on golf courses all over the state. He’s been golfing since he was a very young boy.

Miller said, “I started golfing probably when I was three or four. I’d go up to the country club, but I started playing competitively probably when I was 11 or 12.”

Kevin Miller is Drew’s dad. “Every time I’d go to the golf course I’d bring him with me, every single time,” he said. “Kind of just made sure I brought a tennis ball so he could hit the tennis ball, because it would get up in the air with the golf club and he would just have fun running out there.”

Miller has been making waves around Michigan for quite some time now. And the last two days he’s been playing in the Golf Association of Michigan 15 and under state tournament at Forest Akers.

He explained how, standing at five feet eleven inches tall and weighing only about 140 pounds, he manages to hit the ball so far.

“Just turn your hips and hit it and get it,” he said. Drew shot a four under par 67 Thursday and finished second. He won the 12 and under state tournament three years ago and appears to be on pace for many wins in his very bright future. Victor Whipp is East Lansing High School’s Golf Coach. “He has great technique,” Whipp said. “[I think that catches] coaches’ eyes. He can’t be a recruited athlete for a year, but you know he’s played with kids that are being recruited so people are watching him. He’s a known entity in golf.” Despite his relatively light weight he hits the ball over 300 yards, he competes in major tournaments, he is one of the best players in the state, he played varsity as a freshman at East Lansing last year and he won’t even be 16 until September. “You know, I’ve had a lot of cool experiences that many kids haven’t had at this age and it’s cool that I’ve done it so far,” Miller said.

As you can see from watching his swing; He packs quite a powerful punch. Miller turns 16 on Sept. 1.

