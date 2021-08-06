Advertisement

Grand Valley State University will require masks for the fall semester

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Grand Valley State University announced that by September 30, all students, faculty, and staff are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Face coverings will also be required in all indoor spaces beginning on August 9.

Grand Valley State University President Philomena V. Mantella made this announcement in a release earlier today.

The timing we have chosen allows us to support those in our community who need more information or help in accessing a vaccine, and it provides assurances that we are doing all we can to keep our campus as healthy as possible,” said Mantella.

