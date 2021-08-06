Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns
LPD looking for family of lost child
Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

Latest News

A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
A missing venomous cobra somehow starts Tweeting in Texas.
Missing cobra starts tweeting?
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
Grand Valley State University will require masks for the fall semester