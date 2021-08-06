East Lansing Art Festival returns this weekend

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one of the biggest events on the calendar every summer in mid-Michigan. Downtown East Lansing is getting ready for the annual Art Festival.

The streets were filled by the evening but earlier in the day, when vendors were just starting to arrive, News 10 got to chat with them about the impact a festival like this has on their business. Last year’s East Lansing Art Festival was completely online, and this summer artists are just happy to be back in person.

One mother/daughter business has been in this festival for 45 years. Jess Taber sells art as K T Leather Designs.

“We’re ready to get back to work. we got lots of stock, ready to sell and see the customers because we haven’t seen them in a year and a half either,” Taber said. The festival has around 80 booths, or half as many from a normal year. But vendors say this will still benefit them and downtown businesses. Paul Aude of Paul Aude Designs is in his 6th year doing the Festival.

“People when they finish shopping they start looking for places to go and have a lunch or dinner or have a drink,” Aude said. “So, everyone will benefit from festivals like this, because everyone makes money at festivals. Not only us, but everybody around the festivals too.”

One of those places is Jolly Pumpkin. Rudy Richmond has been in the East Lansing area managing restaurants for eight years. He’s seen what the festival can do for the city, and what it might do for his restaurant that opened just last fall.

Richmond said, “It’s great for the businesses around here, especially our patio. This is a really good opportunity for us to put our name back out there in East Lansing, or out there in East Lansing in general. I feel like we just bring a uniqueness to East Lansing and to the Art Fair, too.”

The foot traffic is what businesses and vendors both are looking for and, from this festival, they’re expected to get it.

“It’s always a really good crowd that comes out for it,” Richmond said. “It’s a nice family atmosphere, I really love it.” Aude said, “It brings people in one place and everyone enjoys being over here.”

Attendees over the weekend will see booths with jewelry, glassware, woodworking, painting, and more. And for those worried about COVID-19, the artists will only take up one side of albert avenue here to ease social distancing.

The festival starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. It’s back on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

