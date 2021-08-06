East Lansing Art Festival closes roads downtown

EASTLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 58th year tradition of the East Lansing Art Fair is back again this year.

Organizers say this year’s festival will be smaller due to COVID-19 precautions.

Road closures will being in downtown East Lansing starting Friday, August 6, around 8 a.m.

Albert Avenue will be closed from M.A.C. Avenue to Bailey Street. M.A.C. Avenue will be closed between Albert and Grand River.

You can find more information on vendors here.

Events start Saturday, August 7 at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. and continues Sunday August 7 & 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

