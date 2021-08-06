Advertisement

East Lansing Art Festival closes roads downtown

The two day festival is back in East Lansing this year.
East Lansing Art Festival (Handout/ELAF)
East Lansing Art Festival (Handout/ELAF)(WILX)
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:19 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 58th year tradition of the East Lansing Art Fair is back again this year.

Organizers say this year’s festival will be smaller due to COVID-19 precautions.

Road closures will being in downtown East Lansing starting Friday, August 6, around 8 a.m.

Albert Avenue will be closed from M.A.C. Avenue to Bailey Street. M.A.C. Avenue will be closed between Albert and Grand River.

You can find more information on vendors here.

Events start Saturday, August 7 at 10 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. and continues Sunday August 7 & 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
LDP
17 guns sized after wanted fugitive arrested

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/5/21 Overnight
Staudt's Rising Stars: Emma Lacy
Staudt's Rising Stars: Emma Lacy
JazzFest kicks off in Lansing tonight
Michigan JazzFest returns to Lansing
6-year-old Marley Berthoud
MSU Miracle for Marley