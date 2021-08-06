Busy U.S. 127 yard sale brings COVID concerns

HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There are concerns about unvaccinated people spreading COVID-19 even more in Hillsdale County this weekend. People across the country are making their way down U.S. 127 for “the world’s longest yard sale.”

The annual tradition is drawing more people than last year.

Venders told News 10 they noticed more people at their sales Friday compared to last year. Some, who didn’t even set up last year, said they’re glad to be back.

“It feels really good to be able to greet people and see where they’re from,” said Janet High.

High didn’t set up her yard sale at Bean Creek Garden Center just south of Hudson last year because of the pandemic. It’s part of the 127 Yard Sale, which stretches more than 690 miles starting in Addison and heads south all the way to Alabama.

High said she met people who came as far as Florida by Friday afternoon.

“I am a little apprehensive even though most of us are vaccinated. But it is outside so that helps a lot. We have a lot of air moving in through here,” said High.

She said being able to get vaccinated against COVID helped her decide to come back.

“Do we try to be careful? Yes. Do we social distance? Yes. As much as we can. I do feel much better with the vaccine. If we didn’t have the vaccine, I wouldn’t be here,” said High.

Pam Meinke also didn’t set up her sale last year.

“It’s still a little bit different but we are all learning,” said Meinke.

She said those precautions are key to prevent another outbreak like what happened at Faster Horses just a few miles away. There are 96 cases connected to the concert, 11 of those people didn’t go to MIS.

“Still take a lot of precautions. A lot of things have been provided for us. Washing our hands, keeping things clean, We’re following the rules,” said Meinke.

“I feel secure in having this event out here,” said High.

The 127 Yard Sale goes through Sunday. It’s sister event, the “US 12 Yard Sale,” is next weekend.

The Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph Community Health Agency wasn’t aware of any outbreaks from last year’s sales.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.