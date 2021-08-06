Apartment fire this morning in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Around 5:45 a.m. officials responded to a fire at the Timber Lake Apartments off of Coolidge Road in East Lansing. Residents have been evacuated from the building.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was inside.

This story is ongoing and will update you with more details when we receive more information.

