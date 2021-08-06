Advertisement

Apartment fire this morning in East Lansing

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Around 5:45 a.m. officials responded to a fire at the Timber Lake Apartments off of Coolidge Road in East Lansing. Residents have been evacuated from the building.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was inside.

This story is ongoing and will update you with more details when we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties, new mandate for City of Lansing
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines
FILE - In this May 28, 2019, file photo, Michigan State University athletic director Bill...
Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman resigns
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
LPD looking for family of lost child
Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child

Latest News

East Lansing Art Festival (Handout/ELAF)
East Lansing Art Festival closes roads downtown
WILX Weather Webcast 8/5/21 Overnight
Staudt's Rising Stars: Emma Lacy
Staudt's Rising Stars: Emma Lacy
JazzFest kicks off in Lansing tonight
Michigan JazzFest returns to Lansing