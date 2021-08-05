WMU now requiring masks indoors on campus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Western Michigan University has announced that masks are now being required indoors on campus. The change is effective immediately. All students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status are included in this change.

This message was announced on its website Wednesday.

“The updated expectations announced today are intended to safeguard all of us in the face of a newly rising case rate locally,” says WMU.

The CDC has recently determined that Kalamazoo County has a high transmission rate.

“When the transmission rate falls to below the ‘substantial’ threshold, our mask requirement will return to our previous policy of requiring masks for students, faculty and staff who have not verified their vaccination status in the Sindecuse Health Center patient portal,” says WMU.

