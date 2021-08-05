Tigers rout Red Sox

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers routed the Boston Red Sox 8-1 Thursday afternoon, winning two out of three games in the series. Victor Reyes paced the Tigers with two triples. Miguel Cabrera did not homer, so his career total remains at 498. The Tigers now have a 53-58 season record heading to Cleveland and then Baltimore on a road trip which begins tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.