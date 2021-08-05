Advertisement

Tigers rout Red Sox

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera points to fans after hitting a solo home run against the Boston...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera points to fans after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers routed the Boston Red Sox 8-1 Thursday afternoon, winning two out of three games in the series. Victor Reyes paced the Tigers with two triples. Miguel Cabrera did not homer, so his career total remains at 498. The Tigers now have a 53-58 season record heading to Cleveland and then Baltimore on a road trip which begins tomorrow.

