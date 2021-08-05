Spartans return to field for Day 1 of fall practice

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day one of fall practice for the Michigan State Spartans is in the books.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Spartans (and other teams) aren’t out of the woods yet.

But fall practice runs as normal Thursday.

Said head coach Mel Tucker: “More guys knew what to do, guys knew where to go in the practice, and it was more like what I was used to seeing in a day one practice.”

That’s a luxury the Spartans and other teams across the country didn’t have last season.

“Last year was terrible, said Running Back Connor Heyward. “No fans. A year ago, we were separated, we had 50 guys in [the practice building] and 50 guys [outside], and that was pretty tough.”

Last year it was separation and uncertainty.

“Every day before practice, you didn’t know if you were going to have a season, if you did have a season, how many games were you going to play? Are you going to have fans or not?” said transfer quarterback Anthony Russo.

“We were always on Twitter, swiping like It’s going to get cancelled. And it eventually did,” said Heyward.

“This year, we know we’re playing football,” said Russo.

And that’s all the players want.

“Knowing that we’re going to have a season is going to be fun, and hopefully we can win a lot of games,” said Heyward. “We will win a lot of games.”

Throughout the next four weeks there will be some competition to see who will take the opening snaps at the beginning of the season.

But there’s no competition without camaraderie: something that the Spartans say is at an all time high.

“The competition brings out the best in everybody,” said Heyward. “I feel like this is the closest the team has been since my freshman year when we went 10-3.”

There’s a lot to figure out, especially with a roster with so many new names.

“Everyone’s got a clean slate, it’s about what you do next,” said Tucker. “You have to be at your best more often in this type of environment.”

One of those position battles is at the quarterback spot.

Tuckers eyes - and everyone else’s - are on Anthony Russo and Payton Thorne.

“I saw a competitive group that knows what to do. It’s about consistency and performance,” said Tucker.

“I didn’t come here to sit around, I came here to play,” said Russo. “And I came here to win a championship.”

Even though the position is up for grabs, they’re working with each other.

“It’s a team game, you have to work together for the common goal and that’s to win championships,” said Thorne, who played last year for the Spartans. “In the end that’s good for the team.”

Another position is the running back spot.

Heyward and Kenneth Walker III agree it’s good to have teammates push each other.

“If I don’t have my teammates then I don’t have anything, so I feel like it’s not just an individual thing, it’s more like a team thing, building a chemistry and a bond with all of us together,” said Walker.

