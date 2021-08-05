New mask guidelines for Barry and Eaton counties set to deal with delta variant

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Both Eaton and Barry counties are now classified at the substantial community transmission level. As a result, the Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) has recommended face mask wearing for all individuals while indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendation is in line with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which updated their guidance for mask wearing on July 27. In addition, given the new evidence presented by the delta variant, the CDC is also recommending indoor face masks for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Although masks are being recommended regardless of vaccination status, vaccinations are still strongly encouraged by both the BEDHD and the CDC. Although the delta variant is sometimes able to spread via a vaccinated individual, being vaccinated lowers the chance of spreading significantly, and also significantly reduces the severity of symptoms when they do arise.

Sarah Surna, a Community Health Promotion Specialist for the BEDHD, explained why vaccines are so strongly recommended in a press release.

“BEDHD also highly encourages vaccination against COVID-19,” Surna wrote. “All three available vaccines prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19, even the delta variant. Vaccines are in high supply and are easy and free to receive.”

Eaton County has a case rate of 52.6 per 100,000 persons and a test positivity rate of 5.78%. It is classified as substantial as of Thursday. Barry County rose to the substantial classification earlier this week, with a case rate of 73.11 per 100,000 persons and a test positivity rate of 9.59.

According to Surna, most counties neighboring the district have also met the substantial transmission threshold.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.