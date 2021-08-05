In My View: MSU has much to achieve in the weeks before the opening game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football practice begins today. I claim it would have been better to face Youngstown State first before going to Northwestern, but the schedule is the opposite and it won’t be an easy task to open with a Big Ten road game.

MSU has much to achieve in these four weeks leading up to the opening game and how fast this team progresses each day obviously will be key to a successful start. There are so many starting jobs on the line and only four weeks are available for the coaches to identify the best players possible.

We’ll see how it goes.

