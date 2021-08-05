In My View: Lansing’s Bryn Forbes continues to amaze

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s Bryn Forbes continues to amaze with his basketball career. He helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their first title in 50 years then declined an option year on his contract.

Now, he has re-signed with his original NBA team, the San Antonio Spurs, who must think highly of him to bring him back.

Forbes has been an underdog through much of his career, but he has accolades and achievements which many probably thought years ago were not possible at all.

