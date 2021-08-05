Mich. Supreme Court denies former MSU dean’s appeal on misconduct conviction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the Michigan Supreme Court denied the appeal of a misconduct conviction for William Strampel, the former Michigan State University Dean who oversaw Larry Nassar.

Nassar was convicted of sexually assaulting patients under the pretense of medical treatment while he was working for both MSU and USA gymnastics. Strampel, as the head of the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, was Nassar’s superior at the university.

Charges were brought against Strampel in the wake of the Nassar scandal. Strampel had stepped down from his position in the university citing medical reasons, though he was fired in 2018 after the extend of Nassar’s crimes came to light.

In 2019 a jury found that Strampel had failed to sufficiently oversee Nassar, and as a result bore partial responsibility for the consequences. The jury found that Strampel had not ensured that Nassar had followed protocols that were in place to protect patients.

The court’s response to the appeal was concise.

Chief Justice McCormack wrote, “On order of the Court, the application for leave to appeal the January 14, 2021 judgment of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is DENIED (sic), because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court.”

