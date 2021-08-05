MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun discusses state of COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan’s COVID-19 transmission rate was upgraded this week from moderate to substantial, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services isn’t shocked.

“Quite frankly, the fact that we’re in substantial risk right now per the CDC is not a surprise given what we’ve seen over the past few weeks,” MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

This leaves people wondering what could happen in Michigan over the next few months.

“I’ve certainly been concerned for a few weeks now when it comes to our levels of rise and percent positivity that we’re seeing,” Khaldun said.

From July 31 - Aug. 3, there have been 2,605 new COVID-19 cases in the state and more than half of Michigan’s 83 counties are now in the category of substantial or high transmission. Numbers are expected to keep ramping up, so what could that mean for the fall when it comes to events, sports, or even restaurants?

“We’re concerned certainly about the trajectory of our cases right now and what will potentially happen when the weather starts getting cooler,” Khaldun said. “More and more people will be going inside of course, that’s how it’s going to be more easy for the virus to spread.”

Khaldun says with that in mind, vaccination is still the best way to prevent a fall surge. If that can’t happen, there’s always a chance for another statewide order to be put in place and people are worried.

“It seems like it’s already starting to happen,” Rebecca Barrett said. “As a parent, it makes me think what’s school going to look like this year?”

“It worries me,” Alison Jenks said. “It has me thinking, are we looking at another closedown? are we looking at being stuck at home again?”

A lot of these questions remained unanswered. The state has tried using the vaccine lottery to get people vaccinated but vaccination rates only climbed a small amount.

Khaldun says what we can do now to get ahead of a possible surge is to follow the MDHHS protocols and keep encouraging vaccines.

“I do believe that we can do it,” Khaldun said. “We’ve done it before and brought our curve down before and I am hopeful and optimistic that we can do it again.”

At this time, the state is considering all of its options but has no plans to institute new coronavirus restrictions.

We’ll keep you updated as the situation in Michigan changes.

