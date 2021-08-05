Advertisement

Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child

LPD looking for family of lost child
LPD looking for family of lost child(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UPDATE: The child has been reunited with family. Thank you for your help!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is out with a child in the 7000 block of Kieppes Court in Mill Pond Village.

The child is pictured at the top of the article. Anyone with information regarding where this child lives is asked to contact LPD 517-483-4600.

