Found! Community helps Lansing Police in search for family of lost child

UPDATE: The child has been reunited with family. Thank you for your help!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) is out with a child in the 7000 block of Kieppes Court in Mill Pond Village.

The child is pictured at the top of the article. Anyone with information regarding where this child lives is asked to contact LPD 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.