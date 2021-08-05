Lansing Community College announces masks requirements for the fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College announced in a tweet today that beginning August 9, all students, employees, and visitors are required to wear a mask indoors at all LCC locations.

This requirement applies to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must cover your mouth and nose. pic.twitter.com/otB37muDf5 — Lansing Community College (@LCCStars) August 5, 2021

