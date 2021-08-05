Advertisement

Lansing Community College announces masks requirements for the fall

Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College(Kevin W. Fowler | Lansing Community College)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College announced in a tweet today that beginning August 9, all students, employees, and visitors are required to wear a mask indoors at all LCC locations.

This requirement will apply to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.

