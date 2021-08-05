Lansing Community College announces masks requirements for the fall
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College announced in a tweet today that beginning August 9, all students, employees, and visitors are required to wear a mask indoors at all LCC locations.
This requirement will apply to all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
