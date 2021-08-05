Highs and Lows in Tokyo For U. S. Track Teams

-TOKYO (AP) - A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right and all that is going wrong for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo. Katie Nageotte ( ) went running up to the stands to celebrate a gold medal at one moment in the pole vault pit. But Michael Norman couldn’t sustain the pace in the 400-meter race at the next. Norman finished fourth to cap Day 7 of the nine-day meet at the Olympic Stadium. The U.S. men sprinters left the stadium not having won a single final.

TOKYO (AP) - Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast. Then stay up late to catch the U.S. men’s basketball team play for the gold. Most of Friday’s high-profile events are early, including the jumping team event at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park. Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife Patti Scialfa, will attempt to win her first Olympic medal. Medals will also be awarded in the women’s marathon, women’s high jump, women’s 10,000-meters, men’s javelin, men’s 1,500-meters and both 4x400 meter relays.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.