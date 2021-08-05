Advertisement

Highs and Lows in Tokyo For U. S. Track Teams

Dalilah Muhammad, of the United States, competes in a semifinal of the women's 400-meter...
Dalilah Muhammad, of the United States, competes in a semifinal of the women's 400-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)(Francisco Seco | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-TOKYO (AP) - A five-minute burst of action near the backstretch of the Olympic track served up the perfect snapshot of what is going right and all that is going wrong for the U.S. track and field team in Tokyo. Katie Nageotte ( ) went running up to the stands to celebrate a gold medal at one moment in the pole vault pit. But Michael Norman couldn’t sustain the pace in the 400-meter race at the next. Norman finished fourth to cap Day 7 of the nine-day meet at the Olympic Stadium. The U.S. men sprinters left the stadium not having won a single final.

TOKYO (AP) - Set the alarm for Day 14 of the Tokyo Games and watch Allyson Felix attempt to win a 10th track and field Olympic medal over breakfast. Then stay up late to catch the U.S. men’s basketball team play for the gold. Most of Friday’s high-profile events are early, including the jumping team event at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park. Jessica Springsteen, daughter of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife Patti Scialfa, will attempt to win her first Olympic medal. Medals will also be awarded in the women’s marathon, women’s high jump, women’s 10,000-meters, men’s javelin, men’s 1,500-meters and both 4x400 meter relays.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing
Ralph and Brook street fire
UPDATE: Occupant in fatal house fire has been identified
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
The Lansing Police Department has identified a suspect with regard to recent business burglaries
A Michigan sheriff made a controversial Facebook post talking about starting a posse of...
Barry Co. Sheriff makes Facebook post about creating a posse
Mixed opinions from Michigan parents as state health department releases new school guidelines

Latest News

Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker looks on during their first fall practice on...
Spartans return to field for Day 1 of fall practice
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera points to fans after hitting a solo home run against the Boston...
Tigers rout Red Sox
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during NFL football training camp Wednesday,...
Cousins Back With Vikings
1-on-1 with Roger Federer in Mason
Federer Having Further Knee Issues