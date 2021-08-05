Federer Having Further Knee Issues

-UNDATED (AP) - Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati because of lingering issues with his surgically repaired knee. The withdrawals announced today shed doubt on his status for the U.S. Open. Federer turns 40 on Sunday. This news follows the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after he said he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season. Federer has not competed since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts) on July 8. The U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 30.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.