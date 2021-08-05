Advertisement

Federer Having Further Knee Issues

1-on-1 with Roger Federer in Mason
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming hard-court tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati because of lingering issues with his surgically repaired knee. The withdrawals announced today shed doubt on his status for the U.S. Open. Federer turns 40 on Sunday. This news follows the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics after he said he “experienced a setback” with his knee during the grass-court season. Federer has not competed since losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts) on July 8. The U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 30.

