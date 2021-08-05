Eastern Market cancels tailgating for the 2021-2022 Lions season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eastern Market has made the decision to cancel tailgating for the Detroit Lions 2021-2022 season. In a Facebook post yesterday it was mentioned that at this time they don’t have the staff capacity to host large-scale tailgating crowds.

The Eastern Market parking lots will not be available and parking bans will be enforced during home games.

To find alternative parking you can visit www.fordfield.com/parking.

For information about pregame festivities at Ford Field, visit www.detroitlions.com/game-day/power-hour.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.