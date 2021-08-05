Advertisement

Do you know a Rising Star?

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt wants to meet mid-Michigan’s Rising Stars!

Family’s are invited to submit their nominations for Staudt’s Rising Stars, which celebrates young athletes with exceptional stories, great future prospects, or both. Each week a new star is picked, and is featured on WILX News 10.

Examples include Roe-Darrel DeDeaux II, who at 10-years-old was already 5′10″ and playing two sports. Then there’s Nelia Richardson, who at only 4-years-old was already a skilled gymnast attending a local dance school to perfect her craft, or the bravest BMX racer from Okemos, Emily Jennings.

One day they could be big names in their respective sports, and in the meantime News 10 loves to share their stories. If you know a young athlete you think could be Tim Staudt’s next Rising Star, CLICK HERE.

