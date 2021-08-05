Advertisement

Cousins Back With Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during NFL football training camp Wednesday,...
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins throws during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
-EAGAN, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. He completed the NFL’s required five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players deemed a high-risk close contact with an infected person. The Vikings also activated Nate Stanley to bring their quarterback cadre close to full strength after a tenuous stretch of training camp practices. Rookie Kellen Mond tested positive and remains on the reserve list away from the team. The absence of Cousins, Mond and Stanley left Jake Browning as the only quarterback Saturday.

