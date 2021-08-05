Advertisement

CMU To Add Men’s Golf

Central Michigan University (Photo: Twitter)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Central Michigan University Thursday announced the addition of men’s golf beginning with the 2022-23 school year. CMU will then be back to 17 varsity programs, the minimum required to be a division one school in the NCAA. CMU was granted a waiver to drop below the minimum number of men’s sports the past two years because of Covid issues. CMU offered men’s golf beginning in 1936 before it was discontinued after the 1984-85 season. CMU is now looking for a head coach.

