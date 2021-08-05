Advertisement

Barricaded suspect in Woodland Township

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are assisting the Barry County Sheriff’s Department with a barricaded suspect at a Mobile gas station in Woodland Township.

State police confirmed that at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday an armed suspect entered and barricaded themselves in the Mobil Gas Station on 400 E. Broadway in the Village of Woodland. Currently it is not known if there are any injuries.

State police, the Barry County Sheriff’s Department and Ionia Police are on the scene. They are asking the public to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

