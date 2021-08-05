Barricaded suspect in Woodland Township

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are assisting the Barry County Sheriff’s Department with a barricaded suspect at a Mobile gas station in Woodland Township.

State police confirmed that at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday an armed suspect entered and barricaded themselves in the Mobil Gas Station on 400 E. Broadway in the Village of Woodland. Currently it is not known if there are any injuries.

State police, the Barry County Sheriff’s Department and Ionia Police are on the scene. They are asking the public to avoid the area until it is deemed safe.

This is a developing story, WILX News 10 will update it as more information becomes available.

MSP Wayland Post is assisting Barry County Sheriff w/barricaded subject with shots fired at the Mobil gas station, East Broadway, Woodlawn Twp. MSP Emergency Support Team is enroute. Unknown if any injuries. Stay clear of area until authorities clear scene. Stay here for updates. pic.twitter.com/gDzeLQlhx3 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 4, 2021

