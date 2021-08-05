17 guns sized after wanted fugitive arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 28th, the Capital Area Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) team along with the Michigan State Police Troopers with the Secured Cities Partnership team (SCP) assisted the Lansing ATF with the arrest of wanted fugitive Tyrun Williams; a 35 year old Grand Ledge resident.

Williams was wanted on federal weapons and drug charges which stemmed from a traffic stop from Lansing Township officers where 5 firearms and several different types of illegal narcotics were seized. On this most recent arrest, Williams again was found in possession of a firearm and suspected narcotics.

As a result of the arrest and follow up investigation, VCI/SCP and ATF members seized 12 firearms, parts for additional firearms and over 200 grams of suspected cocaine.

“It’s a good day for law abiding citizens when arrests and seizures like this are made, I have no doubt someone would have been killed with one or more of these weapons had they not been lawfully seized,” said Chief Joseph.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.