State health department updates school guidelines going into new school year

(Pexels)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the start of the school year draws closer and the Delta Variant has become the main form of COVID-19, many have wondered if and when health departments would update their guidelines.

Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) did just that, issuing updated recommendations for schools. The new guidelines are designed to help prevent transmission of COVID-19 within school buildings, reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect vulnerable individuals and individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

The guidance is reflective of the CDC’s current recommendations on masking and prevention strategies. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3jr5HWi.

