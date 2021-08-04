Advertisement

Olivet College Names Women’s Basketball Coach

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Peter Sabiiti has been appointed head women’s basketball coach at Olivet College. Sabiiti replaces Brittany Zandstra who resigned to take a new job closer to home and ability to spend more time with her family. Sabiiti comes to Olivet from Aquinas College, where he has been the assistant varsity and head junior varsity men’s coach the past five years.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Aug. 3 primary results
The DEA investigates a reported drug trafficking incident at an apartment complex in Delta...
DEA Searches Delta Twp. Apartment For Drug Trafficking Evidence
Ralph and Brook street fire
Fire erupts this morning in DeWitt Township
Boy, 5, fatally shot by another child in northern Michigan
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

Latest News

Olivet College Names Volleyball Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced
Jason Strayhorn and Brian Mosallam host “Inside the Locker Room” on Woodward Sports Network.
Former Spartan football players talk NIL on new podcast
James Piot with the historic K.T. Keller Trophy after winning the 100th GAM Championship
Canton’s James Piot Wins Historic 100th GAM Championship at Franklin Hills