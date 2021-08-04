Olivet College Names Women’s Basketball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Peter Sabiiti has been appointed head women’s basketball coach at Olivet College. Sabiiti replaces Brittany Zandstra who resigned to take a new job closer to home and ability to spend more time with her family. Sabiiti comes to Olivet from Aquinas College, where he has been the assistant varsity and head junior varsity men’s coach the past five years.

