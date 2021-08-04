Olivet College Names Volleyball Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College has named Kenny Brokaw as the new head men’s volleyball coach. Brokaw replaces Luke DeWitt, who resigned to pursue other opportunities outside of coaching. Since 2016 Brokaw has served as head coach for the women’s volleyball club team at Washtenaw Community College.

