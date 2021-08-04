MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced its ten non conference hockey games for the upcoming season. The Spartans open October 8-9 at home against Air Force, then host Miami of Ohio the following week end, October 15-16. They play at U Mass Lowell on October 22-23, then a home and home against Ferris State, at Munn, Thursday, November 11th and Saturday, November 13 in Big Rapids. MSU also hosts Western Michigan December 29 and Michigan Tech December 30.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.