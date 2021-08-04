Advertisement

MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced

Michigan State University Spartans logo
Michigan State University Spartans logo
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has announced its ten non conference hockey games for the upcoming season. The Spartans open October 8-9 at home against Air Force, then host Miami of Ohio the following week end, October 15-16. They play at U Mass Lowell on October 22-23, then a home and home against Ferris State, at Munn, Thursday, November 11th and Saturday, November 13 in Big Rapids. MSU also hosts Western Michigan December 29 and Michigan Tech December 30.

