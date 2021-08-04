Lansing restaurants hard-pressed by series of burglaries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As if the pandemic hasn’t caused enough issues for restaurant owners, now about a-half dozen restaurants in Lansing have been broken into.

Among them is Gump’s BBQ, Good Truckin’ Diner, Good Fellas Bagel Deli and Social Sloth.

Lansing Police have identified and interviewed a suspect, but at this point no one has been arrested.

The owner of Gump’s BBQ, Gump Garmyn, said the thieves stole food and an employee’s bike. He said he was glad he didn’t leave any money in the register for them to take.

“It’s the second time in less than a year we’ve been broken into,” Garmyn said. “No money was stolen I don’t keep it here anymore just because of last year they stole a bunch of catering money from me.”

Garmyn said they broke right through his front door by cracking the glass. He says the thieves were then able to crawl into the restaurant.

“I just thought, ‘Not again!’ It’s just been tough with the whole pandemic and re-opening, it’s just frustrating,” Garmyn said. “I don’t know if it’s the same person, but how they are targeting all the restaurants the people that have been struggling the most is getting hit once again with all these robberies.”

News 10 spoke to the Lansing Police Department about the robberies, although they said they don’t have an exact reason why this is happening.

Dillon Reust is a Lansing Police Officer.

“It’s hard to say. I do know there has been an uptick in people, uptick of social activity outside, people are going into restaurants,” Reust said. “Sometimes when a burglar might see that and know business is picking up, they might wait until businesses are busy for several weeks to make a hit.”

Good Truckin’ Diner in REO Town was also robbed. Owner Nick Sinicropi told News 10 they went right through the window.

Sinicropi said, “They took our clovers [a point-of-sale tablet] which really was terrible for us, because I just switched to new ones. I kept the old one there I had people punch in on them so I had no way of showing peoples hours.”

Sinicropi said one of the tablets was for their Door Dash account, so that forced them to not be able to fulfill any delivery orders they had coming in.

“So Door Dashers were coming in even though we didn’t accept the order, so I’m sure there were people mad at us I feel bad for people that didn’t get their food,” he said.

The Lansing Police said they are going to add more of a police presence at night to help prevent any more robberies from happening. They are encouraging business owners to get surveillance cameras and light up the area around their buildings to help scare off thieves.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

