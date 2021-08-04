Advertisement

The Lansing Police Department has identified a suspect with regard to recent business burglaries

Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.)
Lansing Police Department (HANDOUT/Lansing Police Dept.) (WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department Investigations Division has identified and interviewed a suspect with regard to recent business burglaries in the city of Lansing and no arrest has been made at this time.

This comes after several businesses in Lansing have been broken into.

The investigators are in the process of determining if the identified suspect is involved with more than one of the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Walt Kim at 517-483-6940.

