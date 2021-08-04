Advertisement

Kemba Walker To Join Knicks

Kemba Walker named the 1st NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 2018-19 season.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - A decade into his NBA career, Kemba Walker is heading home, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person tells The Associated Press that the four-time All-Star point guard will sign with the New York Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. Walker never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.

