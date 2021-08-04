Governor Whitmer to host roundtable discussions on public safety
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will host a roundtable discussion on public safety in Flint with community leaders.
After, the governor will host a roundtable discussion on public safety in Southeast Michigan.
News 10 will have live coverage of the round table starting at 10:40 a.m.
