GM Delta Twp plant to be idle next week due to ongoing micro-chip shortages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The GM plant in Delta Township will be shut down for another week due to ongoing micro-chip shortages. The Lansing Delta Township plant will extend its downtime next week starting on August 9. It has been idled since July 19.

The plant will temporarily close starting Monday however, some workers may still be called in. GM says managers will keep their crews updated.

The company is describing the situation as “fluid” due to the constant changes in chip supply.

