Former Spartan football players talk NIL on new podcast

Jason Strayhorn and Brian Mosallam host “Inside the Locker Room” on Woodward Sports Network.(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Like so many others, this podcast that bleeds green and white started as organic as they come.

Now, former gridiron giants Jason Strayhorn and Brian Mosallam host “Inside the Locker Room” on Woodward Sports Network, Tuesday nights at 8.

“What was a casual conversation turned into a full blown production,” said Mosallam.

“We’re able to just be ourselves in front of the world with our fresh, interesting - in our opinion - perspective on the game,” said Strayhorn.

Their focus on the show is Name Image and Likeness (NIL).

“It makes sense to pay the people that are actually making the plays and everyone is out there cheering for,” said Strayhorn.

“For so many years, the NCAA has profited off of these young student athletes, and, for lack of a better term...Hypocrisy,” said Mosallam.

Sure, NIL will carry loads of benefits for student athletes.

But Strayhorn and Mosallam say there’s not enough structure.

“Kids are going to lose their minds,” said Strayhorn. “You’re seeing million dollar contracts for kids who haven’t even played. Now they have more money than their parents or anyone in their family.”

It might be more money than they know what to do with.

“I would want to do everything that I could to make sure that the programs are in place to teach these young men and women financial literacy,” said Mosallam.

He adds it will also become a no-holds-barred recruiting battle for schools.

“It will just become the wild west. How does that look? We’re not quite sure.”

Only time will tell, but inside the locker room, there’s cautious optimism.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

