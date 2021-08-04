Advertisement

Former Piston Drummond Headed to Philly

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond in action during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia 76ers have signed nine-year veteran center Andre Drummond. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Drummond joins Philadelphia after splitting the 2020-21 season with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-10, 279-pound Drummond will wear No. 1 for the Sixers. He appeared in 46 games last season and averaged 14.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 27.0 minutes per outing. He was one of just three NBA players, including new teammate Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’), to average a point-rebound double-double as well as one steal and one block.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Aug. 3 primary results
The DEA investigates a reported drug trafficking incident at an apartment complex in Delta...
DEA Searches Delta Twp. Apartment For Drug Trafficking Evidence
Ralph and Brook street fire
Fire erupts this morning in DeWitt Township
Boy, 5, fatally shot by another child in northern Michigan
DEA officials seized several drugs and weapons from search warrants executed Tuesday
16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

Latest News

Kemba Walker named the 1st NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 2018-19 season.
Kemba Walker To Join Knicks
Olivet College Names Volleyball Coach
Basketball
Olivet College Names Women’s Basketball Coach
Michigan State University Spartans logo
MSU Non Conference Hockey Schedule Announced