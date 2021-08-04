Advertisement

Fire erupts this morning in DeWitt Township

Ralph and Brook street fire
Ralph and Brook street fire(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m. neighbors on the street of Brook Road and Ralph Street in DeWitt Township woke up to a loud explosion of a house on fire.

House fire in DeWitt
House fire in DeWitt(n/a)

WILX 10 is at the scene and the cause of fire is unknown at this time, as this story continues to develop we will update you with more information.

