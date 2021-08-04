Eastern Michigan University requiring masks, not vaccines, in classrooms this fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eastern Michigan University announced their fall semester policies regarding face masks, distancing, and COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday.

In a news release sent to News 10, EMU President James Smith announced students will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend in-person classes this fall; however they are still recommended.

Currently, several Michigan colleges including University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Wayne State University are requiring students to get vaccinated.

Despite not requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, Smith says students are still required to wear face masks in the classroom and maintain at least three feet of distancing, regardless of vaccination status.

However, those vaccinated and have reported their vaccination status will not be required to wear a mask in other indoor areas unless otherwise noted. For example, face masks will be required in the COVID-19 testing center regardless of vaccination status.

Those not fully vaccinated will have to wear a mask and physically distance in all indoor areas except for specific circumstances such as actively eating or drinking or they are in an isolated area. Students will not be required to wear a mask or physically distance when outdoors though.

Smith says the university will continue to monitor Delta variant cases, and will update policies as needed.

