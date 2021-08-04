Eastbound I-69 near Lowell Rd. down to one lane due to overturned semi

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-69 near Lowell Road is down to one lane to an overturned semi.

Crews have closed the right lane of the highway to assess the scene.

It is advised that drivers take another route while crews clean up the scene.

News 10 crews are on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.