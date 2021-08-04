Advertisement

Eastbound I-69 near Lowell Rd. down to one lane due to overturned semi

A semi rolled over on eastbound I-69 near Lowell Road.
A semi rolled over on eastbound I-69 near Lowell Road.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-69 near Lowell Road is down to one lane to an overturned semi.

Crews have closed the right lane of the highway to assess the scene.

It is advised that drivers take another route while crews clean up the scene.

News 10 crews are on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Aug. 3 primary results
The DEA investigates a reported drug trafficking incident at an apartment complex in Delta...
DEA Searches Delta Twp. Apartment For Drug Trafficking Evidence
Boy, 5, fatally shot by another child in northern Michigan
MSU clears confusion on vaccine, mask mandates
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

Governor Whitmer to host roundtable discussions on public safety
Sign outside the General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant
GM Delta Twp plant to be idle next week due to ongoing micro-chip shortages
Ralph and Brook street fire
Fire erupts this morning in DeWitt Township
The Ingham County Health Department offers COVID vaccines at the fair.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ingham County Fair