16 arrested, charged for drug trafficking in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 16 people were arrested and charged with drug-trafficking crime arising out of the Lansing area, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today.

During the arrests of the defendants and execution of 15 search warrants. Federal, state, and local investigators seized bulk quantities of cash, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl and seized more than twenty firearms.

The DEA confirms one of the warrants executed was at the Delta Township apartment complex Tuesday morning. One was arrested during that search warrant.

According to the Department of Justice, eight defendants were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Seven other defendants were charged in a different criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. One defendant was charged by indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base.

Further details are not yet available. Fourteen of the defendants made their initial appearances yesterday, and two defendants made their initial appearances today.

The following individuals were charged in the complaints and indictment:

Edward Washington (39)

Demanuel Porter (33)

Jamar Street (30)

Latisha Mack (32)

Jerome Till (50)

Ebony Malone (36)

Michael Terry (33)

Angela Dority (46)

Davanti Heard-White (30)

John Humphrey (32)

Marquise Brooks (33)

Miguel Schooler (24)

Arnon Lake (34)

Demetrus Heard (29)

Jeffrey Humphrey (52)

Jordan Suttles (30)

