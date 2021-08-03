What you need to know going into the Aug. 3 primary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Primary elections are best described as an election to decide what choices you will have. The field of candidates will be narrowed down by voting, but also on the ballot will be several notable measures that the public will either pass or reject.

The primary will occur on Aug. 3, while the general election will occur on Nov. 2.

A sample ballot from the Michigan Secretary of State is available below. Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. While a photo ID does not have to be shown to vote it does speed up the process, so voters are encouraged to bring a photo ID if they have one.

Lansing Mayoral Primary

Mayoral candidates for the City of Lansing will be narrowed down to two in this primary. They are:

Lansing City Council At Large

“At large” is a description for members of a governing body who are elected or appointed to represent a whole membership or population. In this case, it means voters will be asked to choose up to two of the options presented.

Linda D. Appling

Grant M. Blood II

Jeffery Brown

Claretta Duckett-Freeman

Linda Keefe

Peter Spadafore

D.Taft

Rachel R. Willis

Lansing City Council 2nd Ward

Jeremy A. Garza

Oprah Revish

Nicklas Zande

Lansing Essential Services Millage Restoration Proposal

Increases city millage by 1.1342 mills to provide funds for police, fire departments, and road and sidewalk maintenance.

Leslie Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Increases limitation on taxes by 18 mills for ten years to provide operating funds for Leslie Public Schools.

Jackson Mayoral primary

Mayor Derek Dobies will not seek reelection. These candidates are looking to fill his position.

Columbia Township Fire Protection Millage Proposal

Reduces tax limitation to .4405 mills over 5 years to provide funs for fire protection in Columbia Township.

Columbia Township Police Protection Millage Renewal Proposal

Reduces tax limitation to .8814 mills over 5 years for police protection.

Hanover-Horton School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

1 mill over 5 years to provide funds to construct or repair school buildings and upgrade technology.

Jonesville Community Schools Bonding Proposal

.8 mills over 26 years to provide funds for athletic fields.

Parma Township Renewal Of Additional Millage For Fire Protection Services

1.25 mills over 6 years to provide funds for fire protection.

Parma Township Renewal Of Additional Millage For Police Protection

.5 mills over 6 years to provide funds for police protection.

Sandstone Township Fire Protection Proposal

1.25 mills over 5 years to provide funds for fire protection.

